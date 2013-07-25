25 Jul
It’s rolling around to another OSCE window – that memorable day in a SVN’s life when their skills and nerves are put to the test.
I remember mine well. My boyfriend drove me to them (thank you darling) and they were handily timed at 10am. I would be finished and having a pub lunch by 1pm!
I completed them and then cried all the way home. I could only remember the bad stuff. I cried some more. I called work and cried to them.
I had a large glass of Rioja and a Caesar salad and felt better.
It felt like forever and my results came through. Not only did I pass, but I got a pass with credit! Finally I was a qualified vet nurse!
For those sitting now and in the future I have limited words of wisdom – your brain won’t remember much more in a time of stress!
Phrases such as “don’t panic”, “you’ll be fine” and “it’ll be alright” will be uttered at you regularly in the lead up to exams. Don’t listen! Have a simple mantra:
Good Luck – you can do it!