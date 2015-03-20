20 Mar
Supporting a student nurse takes many forms. Peer assessment can save teachers time, improve students' understanding of course materials and improve their metacognitive skills.
Supporting a student nurse takes many forms. Once the nursing progress log (NPL) is complete, the task of getting in objective structured clinical examination (OSCE) practice arises.
We use peer learning in our classes, and you can use it in practice too.
Peer learning and assessment is taking people of similar levels and encouraging them to learn together. It may involve students of the same level or in different year groups. This can work with written exams and assignments, but is particularly good for OSCE practice.
For OSCEs, the mark sheet is provided so students can examine each other. They often take advice and comments better from peers than from tutors. This approach also encourages discussion about the tasks and steps and can help students resolve common OSCE questions.
A tutor’s eye over the final results and resolving questions is needed. However, it still frees up your time as a clinical coach. In your tutorials you could plan the tasks or subject areas your students can practice in the coming week or two, then plan a short session to watch the final result. The students can still examine each other while you observe to ensure standards are being met.
This is of particular use for those of you with some of the final RCVS students coming through. Sometimes seeing the tasks from another perspective can be helpful. Differences exist between Central Qualifications, City and Guilds and RCVS tasks, but many are similar enough to be practised together.