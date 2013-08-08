8 Aug
We’ve done it… our own royal “baby” has appeared.
After much searching and angst Hollie has joined our family – and I’m afraid it’s another Peke. We have officially become “Peke people”.
We went to the usual rescue centres and contacted a few online rescues too. There were some lovely dogs there but, as time went on, it became clear that only a Peke would do.
I did think the whole hunt would be easier than it was. We wanted a small, older dog, and could cope with health problems. But, surprisingly, there are mainly young healthy dogs in rescue!
However we now have Hollie. She’s 6 years old and a beautiful black Peke. She’s had a little hair cut for summer and is enjoying life!