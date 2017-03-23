23 Mar
While looking for a new cat, Jane becomes concerned when it's suggested some of her attitudes to pet ownership might be a little "weird", and worries she may have become sexist about animals?
It’s been suggested to me recently some of my attitudes to owning a pet might be a bit “weird”.
As I have written in previous blogs about Hollie, Little Blue (LB) and general pet ownership issues, you might agree.
You might already have thought this. I don’t really mind. I know I’m a little special when it comes to my pets. I’m fine with that, but is my current thought process a step too far? Have I become sexist about animals?
Over the years I have mentioned LB having acupuncture, Hollie’s behavioural needs, the trials of finding a rescue pet and I am sure much more.
I have accepted my beloved pets trials and tribulations and tended to them accordingly. Yet, there’s an issue looming I don’t think I’m ready for – my hunt for a new cat.
While I’m enjoying having one pet and relaxing after the intensive nursing LB needed, I am aware G (the husband) is missing her much more than I am. I also know Hollie is much more my pet, and I want to make G happy.
It’s been 12 years since we rehomed a cat and a few things have changed, so we’ve had a chat about what we’re looking for:
Interestingly, G has specified an indoor cat. While we do have a garden and live on a quiet road, I agree with him. G wants an indoor cat as he says he can’t cope with the stress of knowing he might come home and the cat isn’t there.
I prefer an indoor cat, as we are in London there is quite a high cat population around us and I’ve seen Mr T get bullied, and couldn’t bear that to happen to another cat. This also links to another criteria; it’s got to be an older cat – even one with a health issue – more suited to a life of indoor luxury, rather than scaling trees outside.
Then there’s gender. We are in a more gender aware society than ever before, yet I’m applying that to human equality only. I don’t want a boy cat – because of their urethras.
I once fostered a boy cat and was a stressed wreck about being out of the house for too long in case he started straining. Tenesmus is my watch word.
I recently shared this view with fellow RVNs and was described as “weird”. Am I?
I’ve nursed many illnesses over the years and have seen many great successes when treating bladder issues. I’ve no idea why this would stick with me.
I had never purposely chosen girl cats before, they were just the cats that came along at the time – or have I been choosing girls subconsciously all along?
So here we are, setting out a few boundaries to help choose a new pet. All the usual things – colour, coat length, breed – all not that important.
But, the size of its urethra… that’s the big issue.