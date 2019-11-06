What everyone gets is different, but you will be in a great place to learn new skills, support legislative change for vet nurses and learn about the many different areas the RCVS work in – all of which you can be part of. The RCVS will support your skill set and aim to improve it where needed. You DO NOT need to only stand for council when you feel you are ready – we all have skills and knowledge to bring, and the RCVS will support training where needed.