6 Nov
Prompted by a calendar reminder from this time last year, Jane Davidson offers some advice to those considering standing for RCVS VN council – and to act sooner rather than later if interested.
My online diary is synchronising today and it shows updates from last year to check if I want to review them or create them as an annual event – a handy feature that is a good memory jogger.
I’m sure you have an idea of things you’re planning for in 2020, but have you considered something that happens quite early in 2020 that you could and should plan for now?
This reminder system brought up my plans to stand for RCVS VN council and where I was with those plans this time last year. RCVS council nominations close on the final working day in January, so if you’re even remotely considering standing, its worth trying to start your information finding and planning NOW; before the busy December period starts and before January is halfway through so you feel you’ve run out of time.
It might be because I’m a practically focused person, but for me, my first thoughts about joining council were the practical ones:
These were all questions I wanted to ask and ensure I had covered before I committed to standing.
If you’re employed, you might think your employer wouldn’t take too warmly to you needing set days off. Well, the council meetings are four times a year, so that’s not a huge amount of time, and you’re made aware of the dates well in advance.
There may be other days for committee meetings, but these are at your discretion, so you can manage your time and work with your employer. Your employer may also be interested to hear it can claim a fee to pay for someone to cover your work.
You will also be gaining some fabulous skills that could help at work, so it’s really a great opportunity for your employer as well as you.
We all have responsibilities outside work, so you do need to ensure you balance those, too. Check out the FAQs on the RCVS website and it will help guide you on the time spent outside of meetings on reading documents and keeping up to date with council activities.
You can also check your travel to Belgravia House and consider if you would need to stay overnight for meetings.
Yes, there is the travel to Belgravia House where most meetings are held, and you can claim reasonable expenses for this – not a limousine from home, but trains, buses and tubes are all covered.
It’s also really nice going to Belgravia House, so worth the journey to London. The other council members and staff are very welcoming, and there’s a very positive energy in the building – it’s very motivational.
You need to find two RVNs who will nominate you. They can be anyone in the community except for those currently on RCVS VN council. As my nominators were at opposite ends of the country, and we weren’t likely to meet up before January, I planned my form with time to allow for Christmas post and all other eventualities.
Maybe I’m a little overzealous, but I wanted the technicalities organised before Christmas, leaving me time to work on my biography and personal statement.
You need to have your paperwork in to the RCVS as a signed hard copy by the closing date – you can also send e-copies, but these must be supported by the originals.
The word count for both the biography and personal statement is quite tight, so you will need to spend time reviewing and editing this – and DO get someone to proofread it. They will be published with spelling mistakes or typos, so make sure it is the BEST you can do. The RCVS will only step in to remove something that is “libellous or perceived to bring the college into disrepute”.
Try to consider what the role of the RCVS is, and how your skills and knowledge can support that – the RCVS is, overall, a regulator, so bear that in mind.
Maybe this all sounds like a lot of work so far. So, what do you get from standing for and (hopefully) getting on to council?
What everyone gets is different, but you will be in a great place to learn new skills, support legislative change for vet nurses and learn about the many different areas the RCVS work in – all of which you can be part of. The RCVS will support your skill set and aim to improve it where needed. You DO NOT need to only stand for council when you feel you are ready – we all have skills and knowledge to bring, and the RCVS will support training where needed.
For me, I get a sense of “giving back”. I have had many great opportunities from being in the veterinary profession and I feel I am able to return some of that by working with the RCVS on VN council.
I started looking at joining council back in 2016, but the time wasn’t right for me until last year – so time spent finding out information now may help you in the future. Although you may be better organised than me, and so almost ready for 2020, its JANUARY 2020… so if you’re thinking about it now, ACT QUICKLY.