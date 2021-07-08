8 Jul
Jane Davidson shares a story of determination triumphing over adversity and how the ability to understand something as essential as arithmetic doesn't come naturally to everyone.
There are some times we just need to celebrate the passion in our profession.
As a former lecturer, I’m aware of the work people put in to get the qualifications to enter a vet nursing course. So a recent Google alert wasn’t a surprise, but it is a beautiful story being shared with the public.
In Grimsby, determined Hannah Cardey sat her Maths GCSE 19 times to beat dyscalculia (a developmental disorder that affects the ability to understand, learn, and perform math and number-based operations), and earn her place on the Diploma in Veterinary Nursing.
Following that she has successfully completed her VN training and is now on the register.
I’m feeling tearful even writing this as I can feel that passion in her path to registration. I know also that she isn’t alone and we need to celebrate the passion we all demonstrate in achieving our goals – big, small or otherwise.
The level 2 maths qualification can feel like the biggest hurdle to VN training – I know the numeracy part of the training and exams has many feeling scared – and this has always left me with two different viewpoints.
Firstly, I am very disappointed that so many bright, articulate and intelligent people are leaving school not only without a level 2 maths qualification, but with a genuine fear of maths.
The current school system is not producing people equipped for further study away from GCSEs and A-levels. As Hannah proved, passing the statutory level 2 maths qualification is possible and then studying a STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) qualification at a higher level is all within her, along with many others, capabilities.
It seems that once a passion is ignited, the maths-relevant learning is achievable. Yet it is a hugely emotional learning curve, and one I know has held people back from trying to become a vet nurse.
My second issue is the emotional impact of not having a level 2 qualification; so many students have a genuine, and unfounded, fear of failing at maths.
When I was teaching I ensured we talked about arithmetic, specifically because a lot of what we do every day is mental arithmetic (always backed up by calculator checks). But it isn’t algebra or Pythagoras’ theorem, it is arithmetic – and you are all capable!
We need you to be safe in your arithmetic so your patients are safe, but you will do that supported by a team, with charts and tables and textbooks at your disposal. I always have nutrition calculations stored in my phone as I always forget them. Every day at work isn’t an exam…
So, for anyone contemplating vet nurse training, or who is an SVN, then arithmetic is achievable. I promise this. You have the passion and the skills to achieve what you set your mind to – it may not be easy, or quick, but you can do it.
Thank you to Hannah for sharing her story and making me proud to be in the same community as her.