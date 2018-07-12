12 Jul
As a result of the VN Futures project, RCVS consultation seeks to obtain veterinary professionals’ views on a new proposed framework for post-registration veterinary nursing qualifications.
The profession is being called on to share its views on a new framework that could ultimately lead to the introduction of an advanced veterinary nurse status.
Launched this month, the RCVS consultation seeks to obtain veterinary professionals’ views on a new proposed framework for post-registration veterinary nursing qualifications, which aims to enhance the structure of the RVN career by providing accessible, flexible and professionally relevant post-registration awards in addition to specific modules that nurses at all career levels can study independently as part of their CPD.
Two new qualifications are proposed as part of the framework: a Graduate Certificate in Advanced Veterinary Nursing and a Postgraduate Certificate in Advanced Veterinary Nursing.
Details of the courses’ structure, candidate assessment criteria, accreditation standards, student support, candidate eligibility rules, the RCVS enrolment process and certification procedures for certification will be set out in a separate framework document as part of the consultation process.
The consultation, which will run for six weeks, came about as a result of the VN Futures project, which initially gave the profession opportunity to give feedback regarding post-registration qualifications.
Lily Lipman, RCVS veterinary nursing qualifications manager, explained: “It was then the message came through loud and clear that the profession felt a more structured post-registration qualification framework was needed. Therefore, I hope this new framework will benefit the veterinary nurses who undertake it and help with the diversification of the profession as well as assisting the wider veterinary team.”
It is anticipated universities and awarding bodies will be able to use the framework to create “truly innovative” programmes with the best interests of nurses and the industry at their core, the RCVS said.
If they have not done so already, RVNs and vets will soon receive an email with a link to the survey.
Details of the consultation, once launched, can be found on the RCVS’s consultations webpage.
The VN Futures report is available to download by visiting its webpage.