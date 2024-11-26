26 Nov
As the latest member of the <em>VN Times</em> family, student veterinary nurse Chris Riddington introduces himself and describes his journey from OCD teenager to contented, enthusiastic SVN.
VN Times welcomes a student-specific seat on the editorial board each year to ensure student voices are heard loudly and clearly and to encourage wider participation across the community. Following applications throughout October we are pleased to welcome Chris to the team from January 2025. We would also like the thank the talented Georgie White for all her help throughout 2024.
My name is Chris Riddington and I am a second-year student veterinary nurse (SVN).
I have always had a love for animals since I was a child but, due to having undiagnosed OCD as a teenager, I didn’t do very well at school. I came away with no GCSEs, very little confidence, and I flitted from job to job until I eventually found myself working for the NHS, where my interest in anatomy and physiology began.
On my way to work one day, I came across an injured gull on the side of the road. I had no idea what to do, but I picked this bird up and called a wildlife rescue. A short time later a charity ambulance arrived with flashing beacons and two volunteers, collected the injured bird and whisked it off to a hospital.
This ignited an interest in me, so I rang the rescue and signed up as a volunteer – and it wasn’t long after that I found myself handing in my notice to run off into the sunset as a wildlife rescuer.
In the proceeding years I realised this role wasn’t enough. I loved what I did, but I knew I wanted to understand the science; I wanted to do more! I was in my late 30s and felt I had progressed as far as I could, yet I didn’t have the confidence to do anything about it.
Sadly, I then lost my cat of 10 years. The loss hit me hard, but it made me realise what I had to do…
I set about honing my functional skills, qualified as a nursing assistant to achieve the grades required and, after spending a year as an out-of-hours care assistant, the opportunity arose to apply for an SVN apprenticeship.
My passion for nursing comes from my heart. Every patient I look after I treat as my own and every owner I speak to, I speak as if I was in their shoes – I know what it’s like to leave your pet in the hands of a veterinary practice; I know the anxiety of waiting for that call. I also know how, sometimes, just sitting with a sad dog can be just as important as the medication I am giving.
So, over the next year, I hope to shine some light over a few important areas in practice that are often misunderstood or overlooked, including:
I would also like to focus on helping those who may find things overwhelming to start with – especially in their first year. I believe it is important that students realise there is that space, while recognising they are not the first to struggle and that their own well-being is just as important as that of their patients.
I would also like to show the door is open to people of all ages, sexes and from all walks of life. Caring, passionate people should not give up on becoming a nurse.