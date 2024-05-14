Some people love to use a winged catheter, and some avoid them like the plague (myself included), yet when placing a rabbit catheter in the marginal ear vein, a winged catheter is more likely to stay in place and secure safer than a non-winged catheter. The biggest change when placing a rabbit catheter compared to a cat or dog is the size of the syringe used to flush the catheter once placed. A 1ml syringe of saline should be used to flush the catheter once placed as this pushes less pressure through the vein meaning it is less likely to blow, and it is less likely the rabbit will react and dislodge the catheter. The catheters used for rabbits are much smaller than those used for cats and dogs, usually a purple 26 gauge (the smallest) or a yellow 24 gauge. Previously using a larger flush syringe, I struggled to push the volume through this small catheter or caused the fluid to go subcutaneously after blowing the vein.