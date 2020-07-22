22 Jul
JaneRVN discusses ways of expressing support of the #BlackLivesMatter movement – from asking questions to engaging in activities – and reviewing some old assumptions with fresh eyes.
The past few weeks have been hard, seeing the protests and not knowing if the sources are correct and the information is true. I support #BlackLivesMatter, but how can I express that in a positive way that starts a conversation of positivity, not a fight over rights?
I know I need to admit my privilege as a white person, and recognise that doing so doesn’t belittle any other discrimination I face as a woman; that it doesn’t take away from my issues in gender discrimination. After all, being a black woman can be far worse – more likely to die in childbirth and suffer with poorer health care, even here in the UK.
But how? I don’t like a lot of the messages shared online, so I asked a friend what could I do?
Firstly, think of this as the start of your learning. This isn’t about centring white people, but it’s a chance to highlight the issues around black existence and disparity.
My advice is: ask questions. How can I help? What can I do? What have been my assumptions and how can I challenge them?
For me this process has been like beginning again. I have moved away from some old assumptions and reviewed news stories with new eyes.
I’m not perfect; I may not always say the right things, but I’m prepared to learn. I don’t want to live in a world where your skin colour dictates how likely you are to live or die. But I am part of that world, and am prepared to try and do what I can – and that journey starts now.
Will you join me?