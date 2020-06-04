4 Jun
As she approaches the end of her first year on council, Jane Davidson reflects on what she’s learned about the RCVS decision-making process in that time – and how it’s benefiting her ongoing PhD studies.
The 2020 RCVS council election results have been announced – congratulations to all those elected.
It was amazing to see 13 candidates for VN council – more than the vets – and a record turnout. Hopefully this is a continuing trend – keep up the great work, everyone.
I joined VN council last year – so what has my first year been like?
I have previously commented that it often seems like people “go quiet” once they get on council and I didn’t want to be one of those people. I want to use my time on council to try to increase the understanding of our process of regulation and a council member’s role in it.
It’s hard to believe it’s been a year since I found out I’d be on council. A lot has changed in my life since then – and it’s been great to have the regular VN council meetings in my life.
Firstly, there is need to be “quiet” on some things. A number of the matters discussed are confidential and will move into the public domain when due process has been carried out.
This may sound a bit “smoke and mirrors”, but VN council sits as part of the decision-making process of the RCVS. Naturally, we see information that needs to go to other people before it becomes public knowledge. So, while we may want to shout about many things as soon as we know about them, we have to follow the process – so please be patient with us.
Being on council has been a great learning curve. Although I thought I’d prepared well, I still have more to learn for every meeting.
The information we receive and need to consider is much more varied than I thought, and has made me realise I’ll never know everything there is to know about our varied and important role. Which is a good thing.
A role exists for everyone’s experience on council – honestly.
It probably seems to outsiders as if I really have my life plan together – I’m sitting on VN council while researching the history of veterinary legislation. What a perfect combination. It wasn’t planned, but it’s a fabulous situation to be in.
I had been planning to stand for council for a couple of years, but needed to get my back fixed first – so last year was the first year I felt able to stand (in all ways). I had to make the decision to stand by Christmas 2018 to meet the end of January 2019 deadline – check my blog on being organised.
I already knew I was on council as I applied for my PhD and hoped it wouldn’t count against me as I’d then be potentially writing an “insider” history. Luckily it didn’t – and I’m in a unique position to share the role of council to an even wider audience.