13 Mar
A new bid to formally define the role of a veterinary nurse has been branded “a missed opportunity” by the body that represents the profession.
The intervention from the BVNA came as another senior veterinary sector figure reaffirmed his support for moves to end what he branded the “extraordinary and misleading” lack of protection for the VN title.
RCVS officials said the definition offered by its VN council, which was published in late February, can sit alongside those of other organisations.
But the BVNA believes it is better placed to consider the views of the sector as a whole, as part of broader efforts to raise awareness of the role.
The definition, which was finalised at the February RCVS VN council meeting, states: “Veterinary nursing aims to ease the suffering and pain of animals, and to improve their health and welfare.
“This includes providing any medical treatment or any minor surgery (not involving entry into a body cavity) to animals under the direction of a veterinary surgeon who has that animal under their care.
“Veterinary nursing can be either proactive or reactive, and autonomous or collaborative. It is carried out in a wide variety of settings, for animals at all life stages, and considers the background and needs of the animal’s owner or keeper.”
In a statement, the BVNA said it welcomed the council’s efforts on the subject.
But it also argued the definition represented the view of a regulator rather than the wider profession and “development of a more global definition would be a positive next step”.
The group added: “[The] BVNA feels this has been a missed opportunity to involve stakeholders to provide a single definition that encompasses the wide and diverse range of knowledge and skills that veterinary nurses have to reflect the profession today.
“[The] BVNA looks forward to the prospect of consulting with the profession to provide a definition that reflects the pride and passion veterinary nurses feel about their role, in conjunction with professional accountability.”
A college spokesperson declined to comment further on the issue when approached by Vet Times.
But, in its initial announcement of the definition, VN council chairperson Matthew Rendle said other interpretations could be applied in addition to its own, subject to legislative and code compliance, as he expressed hope for a continuing “healthy discussion” of the issue.
The definition debate swiftly follows on from the publication of initial findings from the BVNA’s “Protect the Title” survey, which uncovered widespread limitations in public awareness of the lack of legal protections for the VN title.
Although more than 90% of public respondents said they assumed users of the title were fully qualified and professionally regulated, more than three-quarters of them did not know the VN title is not currently legally protected.
Mr Rendle hopes the college definition will help to increase public awareness of the VN role.
The theme was also taken up by BVA president Malcolm Morley, when he spoke of the “pressing need to protect the title of veterinary nurse” at his organisation’s London dinner on 8 March.
He said: “Currently, any of you in this room could call yourself a veterinary nurse – which is an extraordinary and misleading situation, given the expertise and training of registered veterinary nurses – and we should all support efforts to secure protection of the title.”
The “Protect the Title” survey also found that nearly half (48%) of professional respondents said they knew someone working in practice, and described by themselves or others as a VN without being RCVS-registered.
The college has also remained tight-lipped after SPVS became the latest veterinary sector group to call for the adoption of the vet-client-patient relationship (VCPR) model within its new “under care” guidance.
Although RCVS councillors overwhelmingly backed revised proposals in January, the exact timing of their implementation is due to be decided at a meeting in London on Thursday (16 March).
Until now, the college has resisted adopting the VCPR, arguing that while some elements are already contained within its guidance, the model as a whole exceeds the requirements imposed by present veterinary regulations.