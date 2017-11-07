The results of the survey aren’t that we must add another set of skills to “the list”, but that we should work to educate each other on our roles and what we can and cannot do. We should educate ourselves with appropriate CPD, work with practice owners to make the VN role visible to all and find some good old VN confidence that we are good at what we already do – otherwise, 71% of vets wouldn’t want us to do more, even listing some skills I hadn’t considered…