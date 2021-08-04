Keep me on a lead if we’re close to cliff edges or fast-flowing rivers.

If I go into the water or get stuck in mud, don’t go after me. Move to a place I can get to safely and call me – I’ll probably get out by myself.

If you're worried about me, telephone 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.

The RNLI will come out for a dog in the water, and they’d rather do that than have to come out to you in the water too. It’s against your natural instinct as a dog owner, but you’re needed on shore to raise the alarm and be there when your dog returns. While the RNLI are amazing at saving lives they would rather not have to give you a BOGOF offer with your dog.