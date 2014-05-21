21 May
There are lots of things going on in the world of veterinary nursing at the moment:
However, this week I’m going to concentrate on something closer to home: Hollie.
It’s nearly her “Gotcha Day” – the anniversary we will celebrate instead of her birthday, as it’s the day we got her and changed her life forever.
In June 2013 we took home a hand shy, untrained and terrified Peke. She had never been outside her own dog room and patio, not been on a lead and (it would appear) had rarely seen anyone other than her two carers. She was six years old.
Well, today I am getting dressed warmly to go to our third week of agility!
She has progressed beyond all hopes we had. She loves our cat, she adores going to work, and she still tries to dominate my understanding husband, although this is getting less and less. She has also found her true love – Jeffrey the greyhound. Luckily he’s not keen on her so she admires him from afar.
I’ll leave you with a short video…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tZ-r9f1Xos8