Social ward rounds need information to be collated and contact with the owner. However, it doesn’t need to be a vet that does this contact – another health care professional always does this in human care, giving the client a named contact to speak to. We already do this in many cases, but – for example – a short discussion after the vet has made his or her morning call to the owner with an overnight update, to see how the owner is and what the next step is, needn’t take long out of your day and really helps.