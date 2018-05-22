Being a spoonie also creeps up on you, so you plan your life as you used to live it, but you trip into the pit of zero energy and that “quick drink” is too much to cope with. By now you’re using your spoons to measure out every little task: showering, washing your hair, getting dressed; they all take a bit of energy and that catches up on you. It’s hard to explain to those who don’t have to do the calculation, but someone else’s “quick drink” is enough energy to let me have a shower AND wash my hair, and even possibly buy and cook my dinner.