Jane's feline housemate has left her considering a kitty litter startup like no other... are you up for investing in her latest hare-brained scheme?
Looking back through my blogs, I realise I’m a bit poo / cat litter obsessed – but as I’m currently living with the messiest cat ever, I hope you’ll you forgive me one more item on the topic.
This time round I’m identifying a gap in the capital market (for any of you interested in investing in my scheme). The area identified is that, while we have age-specific litter for kittens we do not have age-specific litter for geriatric cats, even though their needs are very similar…
Am I spying ageism in the feline product market?
Back to Edward and his messy ways. He’s an arthritic older probably could make at who takes a Jackson Pollock attitude to his cat litter. Even with the most assiduous cleaning regime there is still used litter tracked around most of my home.
I have experimented with a number of different cat litters and it has become clear that the best one for him is a kitten cat litter – it’s soft and gentle on his feet it doesn’t clump and somehow it doesn’t seem to track anywhere near as much as any of the other types of litter.
Edward obviously tries his best with this cat litter to spread it around the house but even he has to admit defeat and go to sleep in his heat pad to recover.
But this gap in the market has made me wonder if we should be speaking to clients about the best types of litter for the older aged cat. As toileting issues in the house are very common reason for euthanasia or for rehoming an animal, could this be a way to reduce those cases
I think, like most consumer products, we get stuck in a rut of buying the brand or type of cat litter we always have without possibly considering whether it is still the best option for our cat.
However I do appreciate the fear of losing our pets and seeing them as “aged” can be scary for owners, so maybe using the term geriatric may not be the best idea – but certainly educating on the pros and cons of different types of cat litter may be necessary. Not just for those times where there is a toileting issue around the house but in general the ongoing health and welfare.
For me, I shall continue to bemuse the loyalty card algorithms by purchasing my geriatric food and my kitten cat litter, meaning I receive numerous vouchers for money off kitten toys but nothing so exciting for the older cat.