19 Jun
The clinical coach (CC) is the unsung hero of training – so hats off to all the D32/33, A1, CCs in practice. Training our new wave of SVNs is no easy task, and is shared equally by training providers and clinical coaches.
In my role I regularly speak to CCs – usually when they have exhausted other avenues – but I would like to help sooner.
I’m wondering if we can organise a forum (Facebook, perhaps?) for all you CCs to access – a place to share good practice, swap ideas and (if needed) have a vent! Training takes a student, a CC, a training practice (TP) and a college… can we make the mix better and increase chances of success?
Please feel free to comment or email me and see if there is a need. Regardless of college or VNAC, I’m sure we could all do with a helping hand sometimes!