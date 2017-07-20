‘Just a little change’

I found myself in London with my own flat and a sweet boyfriend (I married him – he likes cats). However, I got the feeling the Majestic job wasn’t for me. So, I put a tenant in my flat, moved in with said boyfriend, and started looking for VN roles, and it became clear this wasn’t going to be easy. I quit Majestic, and started temping for C&A on Oxford Street (Yes, I am that old).