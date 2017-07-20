20 Jul
Noticing an abundance of people unable to find TP placements or even work experience, Jane RVN looks back at how she became an RVN to work out how she managed it.
Yes! I’m off to Singalonga Beauty and the Beast next week! I need to learn the lyrics, however, so I’m listening while I write this blog.
(Whoever said this writing lark was hard work really hasn’t got a clue *cough* – Oh, and despite my excitement, there is a purpose to my Disney-inspired blog, I promise).
I think it’s time we laid out the Tale as Old as Time that is finding a volunteer position, sourcing a willing TP practice, or even just getting work experience.
It’s truly the Song as Old as Rhyme – how to get that time in a practice. Why is it so hard and why do people need to keep posting on forums to ask the question?
I’m sure we all had different routes into vet nursing. I’m going to tell you my tale and what I learned along the way, and then maybe readers of this blog can use the comments to give a top advice tip for those looking for a student position or work experience.
I started looking at vet nursing seriously at the grand old age of 27. I had been advised at school I should to go to university and forget it. In hindsight this was not a bad idea as I was from a small town and there were few opportunities where I lived. Plus, looking back, I hated it there!
I headed off to university, got my degree in history, and did the classic arts graduate thing of wandering around for a bit not really having a clue. I taught English as a foreign language to Japanese students in Dublin, ran bars in Glasgow, and enjoyed myself. I then headed to work for Majestic Wine, a proper grown up graduate job.
I found myself in London with my own flat and a sweet boyfriend (I married him – he likes cats). However, I got the feeling the Majestic job wasn’t for me. So, I put a tenant in my flat, moved in with said boyfriend, and started looking for VN roles, and it became clear this wasn’t going to be easy. I quit Majestic, and started temping for C&A on Oxford Street (Yes, I am that old).
Pursuing veterinary, I wrote to the RCVS and got the training practice list. I wrote to 50 within 1.5 hours travel of me, offering employment or volunteer work, and included my CV. Just 12 replied, despite me sending stamped addressed envelopes to each one too.
Of the 12, 11 said come back when you’ve some experience. One, however, said come and volunteer…
We were off! I worked in C&A 5-6 days a week and volunteered at the practice one day a week.
At C&A, Christmas wasn’t far away, a joyous period in the world of retail. Here, I had been given a prestigious position on customer services. In reality, this meant I looked at the clothes people were returning.
If you think that doesn’t sound bad, C&A had recently announced they were closing in the UK. This meant anyone – and I mean anyone – who had ever bought a single pair of underpants from the sinking retailer was bringing them back, sometimes not even cool from body heat, let alone cleaned of brown stains or intimate hairs.
When I asked for a pair of exam gloves to handle garments I was informed “It would put a barrier between you and the customer”. Er, duh? Clearly, the need for a such a barrier was not seen, and, looking back, maybe my desire to work in vet nursing was cemented at this very point…
Still I plodded on, enjoying my volunteer work and keeping my fingers crossed. Then dawned 23 December.
With two(ish) days of pre-Christmas shopping left to go, I headed to the fifth floor for my shift behind the Counter of Horrors. However, in my way were crash barriers – part of the high-security queueing system already put in place for the expected post-Christmas returns surge.
Glancing ahead, imaging the barriers in action, I deduced: C&A weren’t actually closing, just not having stores in the UK. Therefore, they didn’t have to refund any money, just give credit notes – to spend on your next C&A themed trip to Paris, perhaps? Therefore, post-Christmas wasn’t going to go well… and the shop was scheduled to be open until 24 January.
After work, I headed straight home and read my contract. It turned out, as a temporary member of staff, I only needed to give 24 hours notice. Yay! Yippeee! Hooray!
Promptly handing in my notice and working my last day, the world of veterinary nursing awaited, and I now had three months’ volunteer experience. Surely someone would want to employ me?
They did. In fact, the volunteer practice took me on as a student had just left. From there it was onwards and upwards and I didn’t look back. A few months later, I used the experience to move to a bigger practice and start my training.
This is my story, and we all have our own tale to tell – but what have I learned about getting an opportunity in practice?
In summary? Be polite, persevere, take the opportunities you can.
