Do you have a contract that reflects the support you give a student nurse? Even now I find students with contracts that require no minimum time limit to stay post qualification, or to have worked for a minimum amount of time prior to starting college. Both of these are major issues for the practice – you should be checking the person fits in with the team and has the capability to take on training. Once they are training you need to ensure that, when they’re an RVN, you get the benefit of this.