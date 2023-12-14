A very good boy

The patient is admitted for abdominal ultrasound and radiographs, leaving an upset owner. Your shift finished half an hour ago, but you know this patient. He is a very good boy; he comes in regularly for check-ups and socialisation, full of wags and enthusiasm. He always gives you his paw, his head to rub and his tummy to tickle. You can’t leave just yet, not until you know what’s going on and that your friend is going to be OK.