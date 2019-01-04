How to prevent it

Have clear boundaries before you start about how much “help” you need. Some patients are better with the client helping handle, but, in my experience, this is the minority of patients.

Discuss what is needed before you start working with the patient, and explain words you will use if you need the client to move or stop. I’ve seen people saying “clear” or “finished”, and the client doesn’t know what that means.

In cases where the client isn’t needed to help you can explain who will hold the pet and how before you start working with the pet. Sometimes the positions that pets are in to facilitate jugular samples or nail clips can seem very dramatic to a non-vet, so the owner rushes to help when they aren’t needed.

There is also the option for the client to wait outside while you do the procedure – or you can take the pet to another room. This can be worked out if planned in advance.

If already invoiced, the client can pay the bill while they wait.

There are behavioural benefits to carrying out procedures away from the consult room. A clinical exam aided by treats is a positive experience for most pets and is associated with the space it is carried out in, but if that positive experience ends with taking a blood sample or a fractious nail clip, we know they are likely to be more anxious about entering the same room at the next visit.