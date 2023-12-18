Previous articles have considered the chocolate etiquette of clinic life and the frozen turkey “gift” given to our team on Christmas day, but this Christmas is coming to us with a very different vibe: the Twelve Days of Christmas are being brought to us not so much with a partridge in a pear tree, but an XL bully in a muzzle and livestock not-a-leaping as they are in lockdown (or worse) because of bluetongue – oh, and a side helping of negotiating Brucella canis, depending on where you work.