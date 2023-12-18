18 Dec
What with bluetongue, Brucella canis and the XL bully ban, Jane RVN is finding it somewhat difficult to get into the Christmas spirit this year.
With 13 years as a blogger for Vet Times under my belt, you may think that writing comes easily, but this December it has felt very difficult to come up with a festive post.
Previous articles have considered the chocolate etiquette of clinic life and the frozen turkey “gift” given to our team on Christmas day, but this Christmas is coming to us with a very different vibe: the Twelve Days of Christmas are being brought to us not so much with a partridge in a pear tree, but an XL bully in a muzzle and livestock not-a-leaping as they are in lockdown (or worse) because of bluetongue – oh, and a side helping of negotiating Brucella canis, depending on where you work.
I fear that In the Bleak Midwinter may be a more appropriate song for us as a community as we face the stresses that we, and our clients, are currently going through.
Thankfully there is some sense being advised about B canis (but only because a vet nurse had the foresight to step off the register to help as fully as possible), and while bluetongue is here in Kent, restricted animal movements are helping to reduce the opportunity for it to spread.
But it’s the government’s stance on XL bullys that really is the icing on the cake for small animal clinic this festive season.
A bit of vet history here: in Victorian times, passing legislation over the festive period was quite normal. Christmas was, at best, a one-day event, and New Year’s day wasn’t even a thing in England (although we Scots were already a more civilised nation when it came to bringing in the new year with a party). However, I think even the Victorians would have drawn the line at implementing legislation that would lead to increased costs, increased surgeries and increased stress at the end of the year.
So thanks, UK government, for really adding to an already busy and stressful festive season for the veterinary profession – and thank you for providing financial support for euthanising dogs, but none for people who wish to register and neuter their beloved pets.
I know it’s a drop in the ocean, but I have volunteered my time to a group helping to organise neutering and support. I may not wield a mop with my previous gusto, but I can cover reception, speak to clients and, as long as I don’t need to lift the patient, I can monitor general anaesthetics.
For the first time in 13 years, I’m finding it hard to have a light-hearted view of the holidays in clinical practice.
For everyone affected by these issues, there is help out there. Please talk and share how you are feeling – I’ll add some numbers below so you can access support outside of family, friends and colleagues.
And, if it helps anyone, I think you’re all amazing – the world is much better with you here, and I know I’m not the only one who thinks that about you.
This year, more than ever, I wish everyone the calmest time possible and urge you to take all the self-care steps you need.