I’m sure you have seen the style of post; over-the-top positivity – “love every day”, “always be your best” and so on. While I’m sure the sentiment is meant well, we all know a positive mental health attitude is to be aware when you are overextending yourself mentally and emotionally. You don’t have to be 100% or on top of everything every day, so posts that are pushing that agenda aren’t great for our mental health.