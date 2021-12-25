25 Dec
In her 2021 Christmas message, as another strange year draws to a close Jane Davidson highlights the importance of avoiding “toxic positivity” online and using your social media to nurture mental health.
After nine Christmases of blogs for Vet Times, what is the vet nurse blogger’s festive message this year?
Previously I’ve espoused the issues of spending Christmas at work, at home and alone.
I’ve shared the tales of the “turkey lollipop” and the festive chocolate roulette, so in another crazy year of COVID and staff shortages, what is there to say?
After another year of living online for a lot of us, my festive message this year is to make 2022 about making online spaces positive.
It seems that in the online spaces we inhabit there can be pressure and stress to be someone or something you aren’t, in the hope it’s popular, or more popular than you think your real self would be. The nicest thing anyone’s said to me on meeting me in real life for the first time was “just like I thought you’d be!”.
Well, I’m here to say that social media and online presences are only truly successful if they portray you and your core values honestly.
In conversations over the years with @dreadyvet, @pye_rvn, @vetnursechirp, @LesleyCMoore, @lordof1 and more, it’s always been clear that being yourself is the biggest clue to successful and positive social media.
More recently @oncologyrvn posted about comparison being the thief of joy – a sentiment that holds true for all aspects of life, but especially so for social media.
There has been a rise in “toxic positivity” accounts and posts that feel like they are forcing people to always be up and positive, and love what they are doing. We know this isn’t real life, so although it can be nice to see encouraging posts, I feel many of these tip over into toxic positivity.
I’m sure you have seen the style of post; over-the-top positivity – “love every day”, “always be your best” and so on. While I’m sure the sentiment is meant well, we all know a positive mental health attitude is to be aware when you are overextending yourself mentally and emotionally. You don’t have to be 100% or on top of everything every day, so posts that are pushing that agenda aren’t great for our mental health.
So, what is positive, but not toxic social media content? I think three themes need to be present.
Firstly, positive and encouraging posts that are not competitive or encouraging you to overextend yourself. Ones that know some days just being present is enough. There is no need to “aim for the top” every day.
Secondly, be true to life. Although you don’t need to share everything on social media, there is a need to avoid just showing the extreme highs and lows. I think a bit a less heavily filtered view of life’s ups and downs is good, and maybe choose a theme or hobby you wish to share. You don’t need to show your entire life – personal or professional – to have great content.
Thirdly, what can you as a content creator produce and not have a negative impact on yourself? Some people can do multiple TikToks a day; some can do one written post a day – currently I’M DOING MUCH LESS! But I’m still connecting, enjoying and working within my energy levels.
Life isn’t a competition with other people, yet social media can make it feel like that. Life is a journey that you control and can decide on what/who/where makes you happy. Social media should be an added joy to your life, not a burden.
So, for your Christmas gift this year make 2022 the year you use social media for warmth and camaraderie, not competition and one-upmanship.
Be you; share what you’re happy to share – any “winning” is for adding to your journey, as we can all “win” at the same time.
Be happy, be safe and here’s to 2022.