18 Aug
Jane Davidson explains the emotions evoked by this buffet table classic...
I feel the time has finally come to confess a little secret: like most of us I’m missing the face-to-face fun of congresses and CPD events.
Yes, I’m missing the education, the brain stimulation and catching up with friends – but this is not what my secret is – it’s that I’m missing CPD catering!
To counter this I have been presenting any sandwiches I eat in classic “catering” style. I cut them into triangles and present them on a plate, sometimes with some crisps or salad on the side (I think this is known as a “garnish”, but I’m no party planner).
This may sound quite sad, and I don’t mind if it does; we have all missed different things with COVID and coped in our own ways. When I make my own little CPD lunch, it makes me smile and remember happy events over triangle sandwiches – the friends, the fun, the putting the world to rights – all facilitated by a shaped bit of bread.
Oh, and the learning as well.
When we can head back (London Vet Show in November?), what have you missed and what will you do?
Besides getting excited over a salad garnish, I will be heading for Post-it notes and pens as I’m running low on both. I’m steadily working my way through my stash, and on the sticky note front, I’m down to using ones promoting worming treatments I don’t think even exist anymore.
Truly a crisis.
However, the sandwiches will only taste good if I’m surrounded by the great people of our veterinary community. Many of the people from across the UK who have stepped up and reached out during COVID, have been those I know from online and meeting at CPD events.
I know there is a lot of negativity about “online friendships”, but I have survived the COVID lockdown because of this group of people. In fact, not just survived, but thrived – the connections built up over the previous few years have proved to be positive aspects of my life, and I am proud to be a part of a community that, even through the difficult times we have all endured, we are supporting each other from afar.
Until we can meet again safely, I’ll cut my sandwiches into triangles and smile at the memory of happier times.
It would appear that a triangle sandwich carries a lot of emotions…
Started cutting my sandwiches like this snd pretending im getting a free lunch at CPD #covid #PlanetRVN pic.twitter.com/DFs0mGpvfs
— Jane MA RVN GradDipVN DTLLS PgCert Clin Ed FHEA (@JaneRVN) June 29, 2021