10 May 2025
Helen Stewart, clinical supervisor, CertAVN (anaesthesia and analgesia), RVN explains why, how and who can nurture the next generation…
Helen Stewart
The definition of nurturing is to care and protect while someone is growing; help and encourage their development; and cherish a hope, belief or ambition. This word could not be more appropriate when teaching the next generation. As a clinical supervisor, I understand the importance of investing in the future of veterinary nursing.
The title veterinary nurse, despite not being protected at this time, is one we should be very proud of, and for most this career choice is a vocation.
Veterinary nurses play a key role in the industry and must be able to perform tasks efficiently, with little supervision, while abiding by the RCVS Code of Professional conduct.
Under veterinary surgeon delegation, a registered veterinary nurse is entrusted with caring for sick, injured and hospitalised patients, and promoting patient health and client education. The profession has a responsibility to students to encourage them to reach their full potential in carrying out gold-standard care, taking animal welfare into consideration and abiding by legislation.
To inspire the next generation and encourage potential students to enlist, we need to not only raise awareness of the role, but also recruit to enable them to complete courses accredited by the RCVS and provide jobs for newly qualified nurses.
The future success of the profession depends on universities providing higher education degrees, veterinary practices obtaining their training practice status, qualified nurses becoming clinical supervisors, and a team willing to assist in training, developing and supporting students and newly qualified nurses. All practices have the opportunity to shape the next generation of professionals.
Veterinary surgeons and registered veterinary nurses can become clinical supervisors, but the training and development process is certainly a team effort.
Support is key and it requires someone to not only be a clinical supervisor and mentor, but a friend with the ability to offer guidance when requested. This job is emotionally and physically demanding without the pressure becoming a student can bring, so a clinical supervisor must be flexible, approachable, and offer understanding and continuous positivity to build confidence and develop skills.
It is important to remember that all students learn differently, but whatever their capability, we should lead by example, recognise achievements and nurture the next generation.