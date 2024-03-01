1 Mar
RVN Ami Wood ponders the stigma that surrounds mental health and shares some advice for others struggling in a world that needs to create a culture of acceptance.
Qualifying as a veterinary nurse was a long-awaited moment for myself and was a career that I had wanted for as long as I can remember. It is a job that I imagine everyone finds difficult for different reasons and at different points in their career.
I expected to find certain aspects of my career hard, but little did I think it would be a diagnosis of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and learning to navigate everyday nursing life alongside it that I would find most difficult.
In the early years of my career, OCD felt debilitating and lonely. The nature of our work only amplified the impact of OCD and the stigma surrounding mental health in the industry further exacerbated these challenges.
We work in a sector where perfectionism is often praised, and vulnerability can lead to doubts about your capabilities as a nurse, or so it can feel.
Often misunderstood as a condition that affects a person’s routines and personal habits, OCD extends far beyond that. I struggle with intrusive thoughts.
It wasn’t until I started the practical element of the nursing progress log in my third year of studies that I recognised I was struggling. It is difficult to recognise at first and easily attributed to the stresses of exams and OSCEs. However, I would take excessive amounts of time checking kennel doors, medical records, medications and equipment. Worried I would leave a kennel door open or administer the wrong medication, I struggled to make decisions and felt overwhelmed with fear of making a mistake. This not only impacted me, but the team around me.
I am now nearly five years qualified and have my OCD under control. I still find elements of it creeping in when I start a new role or perform a task that is new to me. But I no longer agonise over the familiar things.
For anyone suffering from OCD, my best advice would be to remember the things that you enjoy outside of work. OCD can take these away for a while as your thoughts are busy elsewhere, but it’s important to make time for them.
I enjoy walking and open water swimming as they both give me the downtime I need. Support comes in all shapes and sizes; lean on the team around you and rely on the friendships and relationships you build at work. These are important as a large part of our life is spent at work. Talk to someone you trust, whether that is a friend or a doctor, and use the OCD charities that offer help and advice.
As an industry, we need to tackle the stigma of mental health by fostering an environment that empowers and supports us, and strives to create a culture of openness and acceptance. With proper support and intervention, individuals with OCD can manage their symptoms and get back to doing what we do best.