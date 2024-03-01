It wasn’t until I started the practical element of the nursing progress log in my third year of studies that I recognised I was struggling. It is difficult to recognise at first and easily attributed to the stresses of exams and OSCEs. However, I would take excessive amounts of time checking kennel doors, medical records, medications and equipment. Worried I would leave a kennel door open or administer the wrong medication, I struggled to make decisions and felt overwhelmed with fear of making a mistake. This not only impacted me, but the team around me.