Educate and inform

However, this is the important part: We see the issue of puppy farming regularly in practice (I was back in practice recently for less than a week when the first poorly pups appeared). We see the raw end product – the sickly, dying puppies; the distraught owners thrown into a harsh world of intensive treatment and care to save their new family member. How do we engage people without frightening them? Without thinking they can’t help?