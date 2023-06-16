16 Jun
BVNA officials describe process of judging practices’ submissions as “incredibly tough” as they reveal the winner and runners-up in one of the competitions it launched as part of the annual campaign.
The BVNA has announced the results of a video competition for practices organised as part of the annual Veterinary Nursing Awareness Month (VNAM) in May.
The campaign was based around the theme of “empowerment” and veterinary teams were given the chance to make a short video under the heading “What do VNs mean to your practice?”
Fenton Vets, which has branches in Haverfordwest and Pembroke Dock, has been named as the winner, while Swift Referrals in West Yorkshire and the Park House Veterinary Centre in Staffordshire were runners-up.
A separate competition for individuals, on the subject of “What do you enjoy most about being a VN?” was also launched.
BVNA president Charlotte Pace said judging the entries, all of which can be viewed online, had been “incredibly tough”.
She continued: “As with every year, it has been so inspiring to see veterinary practices everywhere engaging with VNAM, and celebrating their veterinary nurses in the way they deserve.
“Congratulations to our 2023 competition winners, Fenton Vets, for showing their appreciation for their veterinary nurses among the whole team, really highlighting the significant impact SVNs and RVNs have within their practice.
“Our two runners up, Swift Referrals and Park House Veterinary Centre, also truly embraced this year’s competition theme by showcasing the diverse skills and capabilities of their veterinary nurses.
“All of our entries were of such a high standard, and all have played a role in increasing awareness of our fantastic profession as part of VNAM 2023.”