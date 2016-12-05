We are a small community. There aren’t enough of us. We know it, employers know it, the RCVS knows it. We need overseas nurses. Whether already qualified or planning to train here, we need these people. They are an asset to the UK and to the profession. We promote and improve animal welfare. To ensure we can continue to make an impact and promote our role, we need more veterinary nurses. While there is the bottleneck on student numbers because of the current training practice system, the input from overseas nurses is invaluable.