For older pets arthritic joints can hurt more in the cold weather, so check where their bed is – out of draughts and near a heat source is best. Also, consider a heat pad, but advise clients to avoid the novelty ones that come with a bed. The ones from PetSavers, or the ones you use in practice are best. Plug in, wipeable, limited to 38°C for safety, and can be left on overnight. They’re safe, they work and they last for ages!