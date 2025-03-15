15 Mar 2025
Deborah Sayer RVN, grew up surrounded by a menagerie of animals – and decided early on that no other career than veterinary nursing would do…
Working with animals has always been a lifelong dream of mine. I grew up surrounded by a menagerie of them, including dogs, cats, horses, hamsters, guinea pigs and rabbits – we had them all.
My family and I also fostered dogs for the RSPCA, and became known as the family who took in the geriatrics and kept them until their last day. From a very early age, I have had a love for the golden oldies.
I focused my studies on the sciences and work experience within the veterinary industry before being accepted to study at Harper Adams University. I graduated in 2015 with a BSc(Hons) in Veterinary Nursing and Practice Management and returned to my training practice for my first qualified role as an RVN. Here, I built on my day one skills, built lifelong professional relationships and found a love for medical nursing.
After five years, I moved to a multi-disciplinary referral hospital where I started as a rotating nurse. While rotating, I worked in the oncology unit where a passion for oncology nursing started. I was then able to work in the unit continuously for nine months, preparing and administering chemotherapy, building relationships with clients and their pets, and seeing animals from diagnosis to remission.
This made me realise how affective chemotherapy can be in the veterinary field and how I would love my career to follow this path one day. After a brief period back in first opinion, I returned to referral. I now work in the medicine department at ChesterGates Veterinary Specialists in the north-west.
Here, I assist my team members in multiple procedures and investigations, such as CT, ultrasound, endoscopy, radiography and laboratory work. This has helped me greatly in my study for an NCert in Medical Nursing (Improve International). I hope one day to complete another certificate or diploma in oncology nursing.
Throughout my career, I have been incredibly fortunate to work alongside some amazing professionals who have pushed me to become the RVN I am today.
They have taught me, guided me, laughed with me, cried with me, and overall made me feel like I am not alone in this hard profession. I certainly wouldn’t be where I am now if it wasn’t for their support.
Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my horse, my dog and my partner, and exploring the Cheshire countryside from the saddle and the ground.