5 Mar
Whether due to being inundated with clients, understaffed or trying to catch up on workload, resident RVN blogger Jane Davidson discusses the prevalence of staff members booking out false practice consultations, as well as the reasons they choose to keep up this pretence...
Controversial statement alert: I believe every practice I’ve worked in that has an appointments system has had someone working in it who books fake appointments for the final appointment of the day/session/week.
Before you all start piling on to agree, disagree or otherwise, let me explain what this is about.
I am aware booking false appointments to ease workloads is “a thing”. I’ve not done it personally, but have been aware of “fake appointments” being booked in many places I – and friends – have worked in.
From my experience, either clinical or reception staff have taken a view on how busy the day is and tried to alleviate this by ensuring the final appointment is booked by someone they know is not going to turn up.
They may use real clients or fake accounts, but, essentially, this client is never going to appear – buying the team an extra 15 minutes of time, at a cost of one £0 turnover consult.
How does this work for a business with consults as its first point of contact for creating turnover? What does it say about the team in that business?
The overrunning consult/procedure/consult domino effect is trying for everyone – the vet, VN, reception team and client/patient. Is the “fake appointment” used to cushion this effect? Let’s explore – what issues can booking a fake appointment alleviate or create?
I am aware of places where the practice owner will micromanage the diary, even when away from the practice – viewing the diary remotely and contacting the team to check why the final appointment on a given day hasn’t been booked.
This creates a lack of trust between the team and management. Many places try to keep the final appointment free for emergencies, but if the diary is being watched then staff may start to fake book it to avoid the accusatory telephone call and work without the feeling of being watched, assessed or judged.
But I’m sure practice owners or managers are just considering the impact on the business. Surely this one missed appointment is a missed revenue opportunity?
I’m not so sure. Is it better to have all possible appointments booked so you get a better average spend per consult? Or, is it better you fake book an appointment and spend quality time with those already booked, increasing your spend per consult that way?
I have worked in places always at capacity, where staff and clients suffer; diaries overrun, clients are always waiting for a vet to be free, consults are rushed to try to make up time.
The team may think “phew, it’s a first vaccination; that’s quick, they can come back for a follow-up for flea and worming info to save time today”. But what if you are saving time every day and that full consult for puppy or kitten health doesn’t happen? You’re then using clients’ time to save your own.
Asking clients to make repeat trips to the vet, to meet your diary needs, will see some look elsewhere for their veterinary health. Is that rushed consult really worth it?
I’m sure some teams have even had the emotional blackmail of turning away emergencies to protect that fake appointment. Well, I hold #teamvet as having more integrity than that – and this system exists called triage.
No one I have worked with would ever refuse an emergency appointment to protect the fake appointment – in fact, sensible places have appointments booked out for emergencies; a legitimate fake appointment system.
In my experience, fake appointments are not booked to give people an easy life, nor a sign of laziness. It’s a sign of a team under stress that wants time to do its jobs properly.
Perhaps this is a sign of team burnout, or staff protecting those in the team they feel suffer most under pressure. Those who book fake appointments are rarely doing it for personal gain, but are viewing the team as a whole and trying to protect everyone.
We know we may need to stay late to complete patient care or deal with a genuine emergency, but an emotional impact – as well as a financial one – occurs over time.
The emotional impact of overtime can include:
I know not all overtime is paid. I worked in a practice where you had to work five hours of overtime in a week before you started getting paid for it. So, up to an extra half day a week would be worked for free.
Yes, veterinary work contracts are often abominably written, but that’s another blog. What is often at the crux of the problem is the hours we are paid to work don’t reflect the opening hours of the practice. We face an issue almost daily of time paid versus time actually spent:
I once worked in a practice that closed at 5pm on Saturdays, and I would usually be the only person there. I would need to restock the consult room and cash up after 5pm. I was lucky this place had a cleaner, otherwise I would have been cleaning and mopping floors, too!
In this practice, final appointments were not 5pm. But the planning of my work hours, and the opening hours of the practice, were not thought through. I was always there for 15 to 20 minutes after closing doing my job role, regardless of whether I had to do something over and above my job role – getting the working day done was over and above my working hours.
While I’m always happy to stay on for the patient’s benefit when true emergencies hit, an expectation of staying every day for routine work makes it a slow grind until you burn out and cannot take it any longer.
Hospitals and vet practices work best at about 80% capacity – it is better for patients, staff and clients. Just increasing the number of people through the door without considering how you deal with them is not enough to increase revenue; in fact, it can increase complaints and poor service.
We cannot control client or patient needs, nor do we want to. But we do want to work somewhere we can have some say in the work levels we undertake. If booking a fake appointment is the only thing you can control to save the team, you’re going to do it.
You need a happy and healthy team to serve people and pets. If you find fake appointments being booked, don’t shoot the messenger – instead, listen to the message they are trying to tell you.