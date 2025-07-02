2 Jul 2025
Capability for Vetscan Imagyst rolls out in US, with UK to follow suit later this year.
The latest indication was launched in the US last month, and will be spotlighted further at the upcoming 40th World Veterinary Association Congress, in conjunction with American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), in Washington in late July.
Although no date has been given, Zoetis said AI Masses would be added in the UK market later this year.
Zoetis said its newest indication enhanced its digital cytology offering by “enabling fast, accurate AI analysis of lymph node and skin subcutaneous masses, delivering results in minutes”.
Abhay Nayak, president of diagnostics at Zoetis, said: “By empowering veterinary teams with valuable insights into potentially cancerous cells, we are helping to reduce waiting times and alleviate stress for pet owners facing some of the most challenging moments with their beloved pets.
“With comprehensive digital cytology capabilities and flexible result delivery options, Vetscan Imagyst AI Masses allows veterinary practices to make timely, individualised treatment decisions.”
Speaking at a Zoetis diagnostics press event in Berlin last month, Richard Goldstein, global chief medical officer and head of medical affairs, said development of the Vetscan Imagyst, and Vetscan Opticell haematology analyser, allowed potentially expensive and time-consuming tests to be carried out quickly in practices.
He said: “This is really helping people do more cytology and practise better medicine by providing that better experience for the pet owner and keeping that in the practice.
“AI Masses is live in many European countries. Because it is an application in the cloud, it does not require any additional equipment. It does require training, so our representatives will go from practice to practice to train, and do webinars.”