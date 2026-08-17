17 Aug 2026
The new series, called the Joy of Pets and hosted by Gaby Roslin, is scheduled to start this weekend.
Vet Bolu Eso and Gaby Roslin
A major veterinary care provider has backed plans for a new television show highlighting the vital work of practice teams in caring for the nation’s pets.
Inspiring Vet Care (IVC) has partnered with ITV for a series called The Joy of Pets, which is due to air for the first time this weekend.
Officials say the series, to be presented by Gaby Roslin and vet Bolu Eso, will make “trusted veterinary advice more accessible” while showcasing clinicians’ skill and dedication.
IVC chief marketing officer Richard Cristofoli said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with ITV on The Joy of Pets, a series that reflects the important role pets and veterinary teams play in people’s lives.
“Every day our colleagues across inspiring vet care support pets and their owners through every stage of life, and this partnership gives us a fantastic opportunity to celebrate those relationships while sharing trusted advice that can help more pets live healthier, happier lives.
“It’s a natural fit for our purpose and one we’re incredibly proud to support.”
Dr Eso added: “I know first-hand how much we are a nation of pet lovers – they’re at the centre of so many of our lives and I’m incredibly excited to be making the show which celebrates just that.
“I’m also looking forward to giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the incredible work veterinary teams do every day, alongside some truly inspiring stories from pets and their owners.”
The series, whose first episode is scheduled for broadcast this Sunday, 23 August, follows the recent return of Fern Britton: Inside the Vet’s, which took viewers behind the scenes at Grove Vets in Bristol.