23 May 2022
Improve International is offering the scholarship on its Emergency and Critical Care training programme.
Applications are now open for the Louise O’Dwyer Scholarship for veterinary nurses.
Improve International is offering the scholarship on its emergency and critical care (ECC) training programme – an area Miss O’Dwyer worked passionately in.
Miss O’Dwyer, who died in May 2019, was one of the world’s leading ECC veterinary nurses and a huge influence on thousands of veterinary professionals who encountered her through her lectures, practical guide books and journal papers.
To keep her legacy alive, the scholarship was set up three years ago with permission from Miss O’Dwyer’s family and is open to applications until 4 July 2022.
The successful candidate will have the option to study either face to face – gaining hands-on experience under the guidance of the programme’s specialist speakers – or online with Improve International’s interactive platform – which enables learning to fit around busy practice life.
At the end of the ECC training programme, the candidate will be awarded with a Nurse Certificate in Emergency and Critical Care by the International School of Veterinary Postgraduate Studies.
Charlotte French, head of curriculum and quality at Improve International, said: “Louise O’Dwyer was a friend of Improve International, and we were honoured to have her share her expertise and talents with so many veterinary nurses eager to learn more about ECC.
“This scholarship in her name is our way of thanking her for all that she contributed to the veterinary community, and to keep her memory alive by giving someone the wonderful opportunity to gain an achievable postgraduate qualification in an area she was passionate about.”