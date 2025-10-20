20 Oct 2025
RSPCA officials have revealed a steep rise in cases as a new range of care support materials is launched.
Guinea Pig Awareness Week gets underway amid fears of rising abandonments.
Organisers of an annual campaign celebrating guinea pigs have unveiled a range of new support materials which they hope will improve welfare standards.
The materials (insert link – https://guineapigalliance.com/gpaw-pack-downloads/) for vets, rescue centres, retailers and owners have been released to coincide with the annual Guinea Pig Awareness Week (GPAW) which begins today, 20 October.
But a major charity has warned of a surge in abandonment cases involving the species so far this year.
GPAW officials say the revamped materials are intended to be more practical and shareable, offering both physical and digital engagement.
Suzanne Moyes, deputy managing director of Burgess Pet Care, the event’s main organisers, said: “We’re equipping professionals with practical resources to engage clients and customers while dispelling common myths and showcasing what good husbandry looks like.
“The updated packs focus on the five key pillars of welfare, including diet, housing, companionship, handling and enrichment. The easy-to-use tools will support conversations around care in-store, in consultations, and within rescue environments.
“Even small adjustments in care can make a significant difference to guinea pigs’ health and wellbeing, and these resources will play a key role in driving these standards forward.”
But this year’s campaign has also been marked by the release of new RSPCA data showing a 34% increase in the number of abandoned guinea pigs being reported up to the end of September this year, compared to 2024.
The charity said the number of guinea pigs entering its care is also up by 40% and warned it was “vital” owners understood how to fully meet their needs.
Sam Gaines, the organisation’s head of companion animals, said: “Providing a suitable environment, the right diet, and opportunities to express natural behaviours is key to ensuring their wellbeing.
“Guinea Pig Awareness Week is a great opportunity to celebrate these wonderful animals – but also to share important guidance so more of them can live happy, healthy lives.”