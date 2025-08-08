8 Aug 2025
One charity is seeking to encourage people to make Cat Friendly changes to their lives while another has called for help after a cat and several kittens were found dumped.
Three kittens have been found dumped in Dover.
A leading charity has launched a new social media campaign to mark International Cat Day today, 8 August.
Bosses of iCatCare, which oversees the annual event, say they hope the initiative will encourage people into “positive changes” for the cats in their lives.
But the need for the campaign has also been highlighted after an appeal was launched following separate incidents of cats and kittens being dumped in south-east England.
The iCatCare campaign is using a #CatFriendlyEveryDay hashtag to share a range of support materials, including how to create a suitable environment in the home and in practice.
Chief executive Nicola Martin said: “Even little changes in how we interact with cats in our daily lives can make a big difference to their physical health and mental wellbeing.
“From making cat friendly adjustments to the home environment, to taking steps to reduce the stress of veterinary clinic visits, we hope our campaign will encourage people to consider the positive changes they can make every day for the cats in their care.”
But the campaign has also coincided with an RSPCA appeal for information, issued this morning, into two abandonment incidents in Kent.
A cat and four kittens were founds dumped in a cat carrier near a Morrisons supermarket in Canterbury on 30 July. One of the kittens was already dead by the time they were found, while two others were said to have serious paw injuries.
Their discovery came three days after three other kittens were found abandoned in a box in a lay-by in Dover.
All the surviving animals are now in RSPCA care and anyone with information that can assist ongoing investigations is asked to contact the charity’s Inspectorate on 0300 1238018.