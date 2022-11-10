10 Nov 2022
Vet students have been studying at the school since 2021, with VN students set to begin studies in 2024.
Emma Anscombe-Skirrow has been appointed senior lecturer in veterinary nursing at Aberystwyth University.
Veterinary nurses will be able to study at Aberystwyth University from 2024, with the first cohort expected to begin its studies in September.
RVN Emma Anscombe-Skirrow – who has more than 10 years’ experience in education, and has been working with the RCVS in accrediting both graduate and postgraduate qualifications – has been appointed senior lecturer in veterinary nursing at the university, and will lead the work in establishing the new course as Wales’ only school of veterinary science expands.
Mrs Anscombe-Skirrow said: “It is extremely exciting to join the team at Aberystwyth. It is not often that one gets the opportunity to be part of such a special initiative.
“The success of Wales’ only school of Welsh veterinary science since it opened last year is fantastic to see. The addition of vet nursing studies to the veterinary degree that is already being taught here is a great opportunity to expand the school’s educational provision.”
Vet students have been studying at Aberystwyth since 2021, following an investment of more than £2 million in new facilities.
A key part of Wales’ first school of veterinary sciences, Aberystwyth University’s Veterinary Education Centre was officially opened in December last year by King Charles III.
Darrell Abernethy, head of Aberystwyth University School of Veterinary Science, said: “Wales now has its own school of veterinary science that is tuned to, and meets, the needs of its own veterinary community – from providing graduates who can speak Welsh, who come from Wales and are, thus, more likely to stay in Wales, to supporting the profession with postgraduate training and undertaking research that is both excellent and locally relevant.
“With the undergraduate programme well under way, and in line with the school’s vision and feedback from the profession, we are delighted that Emma Anscombe-Skirrow will be leading the work of introducing a veterinary nursing degree from 2024.”
Prof Abernethy continued: “By enhancing the profession, we support not only the farming community, but pet owners, equestrian interests, national government and, in turn, Welsh society.
“That is also why Aberystwyth University has invested so heavily in creating a centre of excellence in animal health to add to its existing platforms – from state-of-the-art laboratories to world-class expertise in bovine TB research.”
Enquiries about the veterinary nursing course and applications can be made by emailing [email protected]