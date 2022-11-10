‘Locally relevant’

Darrell Abernethy, head of Aberystwyth University School of Veterinary Science, said: “Wales now has its own school of veterinary science that is tuned to, and meets, the needs of its own veterinary community – from providing graduates who can speak Welsh, who come from Wales and are, thus, more likely to stay in Wales, to supporting the profession with postgraduate training and undertaking research that is both excellent and locally relevant.