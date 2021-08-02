2 Aug 2021
The winner of the annual scholarship is gifted a place on Improve International’s Nurses Certificate in Emergency and Critical Care Nursing programme.
An anaesthesia nurse from Dick White Referrals has been announced as the recipient of the Improve International 2021 Louise O’Dwyer Vet Nurse Scholarship.
Jennifer Busby has won a free place on the company’s Nurses Certificate in Emergency and Critical Care Nursing (NCert[E&CC]) programme, which starts in December.
Modules include:
The programme includes a final practical module at Improve International’s wet lab, during which delegates can hone the techniques they have learned.
Of her win, Miss Busby said: “I am thrilled and shocked to have been selected as the winner of the Louise O’Dwyer legacy scholarship.
“Louise has been a massive inspiration and role model to me throughout my career. When I started veterinary nursing, a lecture of hers was one of the first I attended, and I felt empowered through her passion and knowledge to further my own career in a similar way.
“I have been lucky enough to be able to follow my interests in veterinary nursing anaesthesia, but have always had a passion for ECC [emergency and critical care]. Receiving this scholarship will enable me to further my interest and training in this field. I want to thank her [Louise’s] family, together with Improve International, for this amazing opportunity.”
Miss O’Dwyer, who died in 2019, was a highly respected and awarded ECC veterinary nurse who was passionate about ECC and an inspiration to her colleagues.
She lectured on Improve International’s NCert(E&CC) programme, but also on its other nursing courses and at congresses around the world.
Charlotte French – head of curriculum and quality, and UK country manager for Improve International – said: “We wanted to do something special to remember Louise O’Dwyer, who was such a talented and well-respected speaker on this course, and within the profession.
“This annual scholarship in her name enables a veterinary nurse, technician or paraprofessional the opportunity of a sponsored place on our NCert(E&CC) programme. We would like to thank Louise’s family for assisting us in selecting someone whom they feel she would have considered would truly benefit from this postgraduate training and qualification.”
The full cost of the programme is covered, together with the examination fee for the International School of Veterinary Postgraduate Studies, which awards the qualification.
Miss Busby will also receive a copy of Miss O’Dwyer’s textbook, Practical Emergency and Critical Care Veterinary Nursing, written with Paul Aldridge.
For more information on the ECC course from Improve International, visit its website.