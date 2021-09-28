28 Sept 2021
Image © bongkarn / Adobe Stock
RVNs are being asked to share their experience and knowledge of caring for senior pets via a short survey.
The survey has been put out by Animalcare, with the hope of sharing latest thinking and best practice.
The questionnaire covers areas such as owner engagement and compliance, the role of senior pet clinics and the type of educational resources that are most helpful.
The survey can be completed online and the deadline is 5pm on Thursday 30 September. One respondent, picked at random, will receive a £50 Amazon voucher.
Survey results will be published in October.