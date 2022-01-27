27 Jan 2022
Conference, set to take place on 21 March, will feature 10 speakers presenting on a range of current developments and research in veterinary nursing.
The veterinary nursing department at Askham Bryan College will hold its virtual VN conference on 21 March.
The event – which will take place between 9am and 5pm – will feature 10 speakers presenting on a range of current developments and research in veterinary nursing, and professionals and students from the industry are invited to attend.
RVN John Redbond – who will be running a session entitled “The veterinary nurse’s role in the management of allergy” – said: “The role of the veterinary nurse has evolved and grown so much since I qualified 18 years ago, and it continues to at an ever-growing rate, with the pandemic only increasing the opportunities for nurses to develop their contribution to practice.
“I am delighted to be speaking again at this fantastic event to raise the awareness of current issues in the industry and the veterinary nurses’ role in this field.”
Sarah Reynolds-Golding, head of the veterinary nursing department at Askham Bryan College, said: “After the success of last year’s virtual conference, we are delighted to once again welcome our guests and speakers to our Veterinary Nursing Congress in an online format.
“The platform enabled us to accommodate more attendees and, despite the challenges the year has thrown at us, it served as a great forum for our peers and fellow colleagues to constructively share their latest research and developments.”
Attendees of the live event will be able to access recordings of the full programme after the event, and full engagement provides 9.5 hours of CPD.
The cost to attend the online event is £20 if booked before 31 January and £30 thereafter, which includes the full day of speakers, networking opportunities and access to the lectures after the event.
The full speaker list will be finalised in February and information on booking a place is available via the Askham Bryan College Online Store.