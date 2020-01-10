10 Jan 2020
An RVN is appealing to the profession to donate “whatever they can” to aid services and charities battling bush fire blazes in the country.
Robyn Hibberd.
Practices have been urged to donate equipment and supplies to relief efforts in the Australian bush fires by a VN who spearheaded a collection by her surgery.
An estimated one billion animals have been killed, injured and displaced by the fires, which have destroyed millions of hectares across New South Wales and Victoria.
In response, RVN Robyn Hibberd led efforts to collect equipment at her practice – Springfield Veterinary Surgery in Midhurst, West Sussex – that resulted in 11kg of supplies being sent to The Rescue Collective, which supports wildlife rescues across eastern Australia.
Among the items sent were:
Miss Hibberd said: “I want to encourage more people and practices to donate whatever they can.
“It was important for me to make sure the items I was sending were not restricted. I telephoned the BSAVA and spoke to the RCVS for advice on this – both were very helpful and I would urge others to do the same.”
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