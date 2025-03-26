26 Mar 2025
Leading clinicians and researchers were among those to be honoured at the congress in Manchester.
Some of the winners of this year's BSAVA Awards, with president Julian Hoad (right).
A host of “exceptional” professionals have been recognised for their contribution to the sector by a major veterinary organisation.
The BSAVA’s annual awards were presented during a ceremony held as part of the association’s 2025 congress in Manchester last week.
Among the recipients, pictured with BSAVA president Julian Hoad (right) was RVC professor Richard Meeson, who said he was “deeply honoured” to receive the Simon Award for his contribution to surgery.
He added: “This recognition is a testament to the incredible team I have had the privilege of working with, as well as the inspiring and supportive colleagues, mentors, teachers, students and friends at the Royal Veterinary College.”
Other winners included Paulo Steagall, professor of veterinary anaesthesia and analgesia at City University of Hong Kong, who collected the Bourgelat Award, and neurology specialist Holger Volk, who received the Woodrow Award.
Mark Morton, clinical lead of the RCVS Knowledge Canine Cruciate Registry, received the JA Wight Memorial Award, presented by Blue Cross, while University of Cambridge assistant professor Eleanor Raffan was presented with the Blaine prize, sponsored by Royal Canin. The Amoroso Award, sponsored by Hill’s Pet Nutrition, went to Pawel Bęczkowski.
The Bruce Vivash Jones Veterinary Nurse Award was presented to Atlantic Technological University lecturer Tina Parnell, while the association’s volunteers manager, Carole Haile, received the Ray Butcher Award.
Elsewhere, Frederik Volz and Miriam Guedra Allais were recognised for their research with the Melton and Dunkin awards respectively.
Two other prizes, for research and clinical abstracts, were presented to Sam Khan and Shona Bloodworth by the BSAVA PetSavers charity.
Ahead of the event, BSAVA honorary secretary Adam Gow said: “We had many outstanding nominations this year, and the awards have gone to some exceptional individuals.”