19 Sept 2025
James Serpell, emeritus professor of animal welfare at the University of Pennsylvania, is hosting the online session on Wednesday 24 September from 7pm.
The webinar has the title “Ethology by proxy: using citizen science to study dog behaviour” and will explore how indirect methods – such as the Canine Behavioral Assessment and Research Questionnaire (C-BARQ) – can yield good results in canine behaviour.
Chair of SCAS Liz Ormerod said: “C-BARQ has evolved since its 2003 launch into the world’s most widely used canine behavioural assessment tool. By tapping into the lived experiences of dog owners, researchers have uncovered patterns in aggression, anxiety, sociability, and more—without needing direct observation in private homes.
“For professionals in veterinary care, behaviour, psychology, and animal-assisted services, Prof Serpell’s insights reaffirm the importance of rigorous, empathetic enquiry into the lives of animals and their human companions.”
Full details are available from the webinar section of the SCAS website.