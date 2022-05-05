5 May 2022
Membership will give vet nurses free access to BEVA’s online learning platform, clinical journal Equine Veterinary Education and one of its most popular CPD courses.
Image © Bell Equine Clinic
To celebrate Veterinary Nursing Awareness Month (VNAM), BEVA is offering free membership to RVNs throughout May.
Free membership will give vet nurses free access to various benefits, including BEVA’s online learning platform, as well as clinical journal Equine Veterinary Education (EVE).
BEVA is also giving all nurse members free access to one of its most popular courses, “How to heal wounds – an online masterclass for vets and vet nurses”, for the duration of the month.
The online CPD course – comprising 12 on-demand lectures presented by Dylan Gorvy, Georgie Hollis, Derek Knottenbelt and Patrick Pollock – covers the key concepts of wound physiology and introduces new treatment ideas designed to optimise wound healing.
The course also includes access to case-based discussions from the four presenters.
David Mountford, BEVA chief executive, said: “We are delighted to be able to do something practical and supportive to celebrate the vital role RVNs play in every equine practice.
“We know how much our members value our online learning and hope RVNs everywhere can enjoy a month of first-class free membership benefits, as well as access to our one of most highly subscribed courses.”
RVNs wishing to subscribe to their free membership during May can do so online.