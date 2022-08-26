26 Aug 2022
The nurse committee, which comprises nine members and is chaired by REVN Marie Rippingale, will ensure BEVA gains a nursing perspective on all equine veterinary issues.
Marie Rippingale.
A nurse committee to guide BEVA on issues important to vet nurses working in equine practice has been introduced, the association has announced.
The new initiative will be highlighted at the 60th BEVA Congress, set to take place at the ACC Liverpool from 7 to 10 September.
Several members will be in the BEVA Members Lounge at congress on the Friday and will be encouraging VNs to share their thoughts about the issues affecting them to help prioritise what the committee should focus on.
Miss Rippingale said: “I am delighted BEVA has put together an equine nurses committee and given equine nurses a voice.
“This is a fantastic opportunity for us to identify and address current issues, as well as to establish a clear path to push this profession forwards. As a committee, we are excited to get out and speak to other equine nurses, and use the feedback to inform our focus and direction.”
BEVA Congress has always had a dedicated stream for nurses. This year, topics include:
Congress tickets provide access to all lectures and the exhibition hall, as well as full access to the virtual congress hub. Virtual tickets receive full access to the virtual congress hub only.
Virtual ticket holders can access the live stream across the three days and, this year, BEVA is giving all delegates access to all congress content for six months after the event.
