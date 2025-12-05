5 Dec 2025
The tabards are designed to inspire positive interactions with the public during the busiest sales period of the year.
Ian Duff, with dogs Marlene and Trigger. Image: Big Issue.
A pet insurance company has partnered with the Big Issue to provide vendors’ dogs with their own matching red tabard this Christmas.
Animal Friends Insurance has joined forces with the social enterprise to bring visibility to vendors’ canine companions with specially designed dog tabards, which have been distributed to a trial group across the UK.
The matching red coats are intended to spark conversations with customers during the magazine’s peak sales period and recognise the companionship the dogs provide to vendors, particularly on cold trading days.
Bath-based Big Issue vendor Ian Duff, whose dogs Trigger and Marlene have received the tabards, said: “My customers already love them and I’ve got new people are coming up every day, saying they’re fantastic.”
Martin McKenzie, who sells the magazine in Victoria, said his Yorkshire terrier Bella’s tabard means “she’s getting even more attention and bringing customers my way”.
Big Issue ambassador and naturalist Chris Packham visited Mr McKenzie and Bella and observed the impact the tabard has had.
He said: “We were with him for around half-an-hour, and there must have been at least six people that came up and petted Bella that she knew. These adorable dog tabards will create another talking point and help Martin build that loyal customer base that he’s reliant on to make a living.”
Animal Friends said it has donated more than £9 million to more than 830 animal welfare and conservation charities since it was founded in 1998, including more than £110,000 to StreetVet, a charity providing free veterinary care to the pets of people experiencing homelessness.
The company’s chief executive Richard Mills said: “These tabards not only show recognition to the valuable contribution of those who endure long spells in harsh weather to provide companionship to their vendor owners, they also highlight the pivotal role these furry friends play in their owner’s lives.”
Big Issue managing director Russell Blackman added: “We’re grateful to Animal Friends for enabling us to create such an adorable talking point for our vendors as we arrive in December, their most important sales month of the year.”