16 Oct 2020
RVN Chloe Mackintosh received the accolade for going “above and beyond” at the BVNA’s This Is Us virtual awards evening.
RVN Chloe Mackintosh.
A VN for the RSPCA has been named Vet Nurse of the Year 2020 by pet charity Blue Cross.
Chloe Mackintosh, an RVN at the RSPCA’s Harmsworth Memorial Animal Hospital near London and blogger at The Charity Vet Nurse, was nominated for her passion and commitment to animal welfare.
Director of veterinary clinical services at Blue Cross David Catlow said: “We are delighted to recognise the dedication and hard work Chloe puts into both her job and wider animal welfare.
“The Vet Nurse of the Year Award is to showcase those vet nurses who go above and beyond, and Chloe certainly meets this criteria. In what has been a really challenging year for all vet nurses across the UK, we congratulate Chloe on her much-deserved award.”
Miss Mackintosh was presented with her award during the BVNA’s This Is Us online event on Saturday 10 October during a virtual awards ceremony in the evening.
She said: “I was shocked to find out I had been nominated, and absolutely taken aback to find out in the same telephone call I had won.
“It’s such an honour to win something of this stature as the Blue Cross is a charity I admire immensely. My passion and niche is charity work, and I really mean it when I say this has made my year.”